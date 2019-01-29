

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg funeral director’s license has been cancelled and his certificate of qualification has been revoked.

After a hearing on Nov. 19, 2018, the Funeral Board of Manitoba found Wheeler received money for pre-arranged funeral services on 19 occasions, but failed to keep the money and place it in a trust account as required by The Prearranged Funeral Services Act. The board said he also sold pre-arranged plans without a license.

Wheeler was ordered by the board to pay $6,077.75 in costs related to the hearing.

The board is notifying customers that Wheeler’s license to provide funeral and embalming services has been cancelled, and his certificate of qualification has been revoked effect Jan. 18.

Wheeler Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematorium was placed in a court ordered receivership last March.

The province said Wheeler is not licensed to sell trust-based pre-arranged funeral services.

A list of licensed funeral directors and embalmers is available here.

Consumers who have questions about funeral services can contact the funeral board at 204-947-1098 or funeralboard@gov.mb.ca.