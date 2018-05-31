Fuel at some Petro Canada pumps in Manitoba began to run dry Thursday evening.

At least three stations in Winnipeg were out of regular fuel.

It caused some confusion for Randy Penner when he pulled into the station on Portage Avenue and Wallasey Street and saw zeros where the price per litre is normally posted.

“I was hoping maybe this was a promotion or something,” he said.

Other Petro stations advertising they were out of fuel included the station at Ness and Sturgeon and another on McPhillips and Jefferson.

Some stations in Alberta ran out of gas Wednesday.

Suncor says the shortage is due to seasonal maintenance at refineries taking longer than expected.

Suncor wouldn’t estimate how long the shortage would last but said they could continue to spread throughout western Canada.

Gas price experts said Thursday that could also cause prices to jump.