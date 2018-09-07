The City of Winnipeg is getting an extra $100 million to fix regional streets, but it's less than originally requested.

In July 2017 city council approved an ask for $182 million in federal funds. The Pallister government had to sign off on the request which was revised to $170 million.

Earlier this year the province indicated the city would not be getting the full amount as it needed some of that money.

"The bulk of it is for the City of Winnipeg, but we have some other, I'll call them public safety projects around the province we have to prioritize that are very important," said Premier Brian Pallister in April.

The mayor's Executive Policy Committee will vote on the allocation next week.

The agenda item was an addition to the committee agenda just hours before mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is set to make an infrastructure pledge.