WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after two girls in different neighbourhoods said they were approached by an adult in a car.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 3 before 4 p.m. in the South River Heights neighbourhood. Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man driving a car approached her. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, stopped the car and attempted to engage the girl in conversation while still in the car. When the girl walked away, the vehicle turned around, and again approached the girl, with the man inside asking her to get into the car. The girl ran safely to an adult bystander, and police were called.

Police said the vehicle was described as a newer model white car. The suspect was described as a man with a skinny build, between 20-30 years old, with short, curly hair.

Police also responded to a second incident on Nov. 5 in the East Elmwood area, again involving a 12-year-old girl walking home from school.

At approximately 4 p.m., the girl was approached by a man driving a car, who asked her where she lived, and if she would get in his vehicle. The girl was able to get to safety, and police were notified.

In this incident, the vehicle was described as a white, four-door car. The driver was described as a man between 20-30 years old with short brown hair.

Police are asking parents and caregivers to take additional precautions and attempt to have school-age children accompanied by an adult, if possible, while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8144.