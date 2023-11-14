Winnipeg golf course reopens amid warm temperatures

The idea of playing outdoor golf in Winnipeg in November may sound too good to be true; however, that was the reality for several residents on Monday.

That’s because the above-seasonal temperatures allowed Shooters Family Golf Centre, located on Main Street, to reopen its driving range after closing for the season last month on Oct. 18.

“I don’t think there has ever been a time where we have closed for a month and then reopened,” said Amy Cerasani, food services manager at Shooters Family Golf Centre.

“We’ve closed for a day or two because of weather or snow and then reopened, of course, but never closed down for a month.”

Now, with a warm forecast on the horizon, the golf course is set to reopen on Tuesday as well.

Cerasani noted they’ve been receiving numerous calls from golfers wanting to come play.

“The driving range has been good so far today. We’ve had a steady stream of guys,” Cerasani said on Monday.

“We’ve had guys out in their shorts and t-shirts like it’s the middle of summer.”

Going forward, Shooters will be open daily, weather permitting. Slots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“With the temperatures calling for 6, 7, 8, 9 [degrees] for the rest of the week, it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy what nice weather we have,” Cerasani said.