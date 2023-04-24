Winnipeg golf courses to soon be open

Another sign of warmer weather to come has arrived, as soon, people will be able to hit the links.

The City of Winnipeg announced on Monday that all golf courses in the city will be open on April 27.

Bookings for tee times will start at 1 p.m. on April 25. Times can be booked online or by calling 311 or the pro shop.

The city said there will also be 120 new electric golf carts that golfers can use; 60 at Kildonan Park, 55 at Windsor Park and five at Crescent Drive.

More information can be found on the city's website.