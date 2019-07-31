A survey appears to show healthcare workers are less satisfied on the job because of the ongoing changes to Winnipeg’s healthcare system.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority poll results, obtained by the Manitoba NDP, show overall engagement dropped “sharply” from 61 per cent in 2016 to 50 per cent in 2018.

When asked if the changes made the organization better, only 27 per cent responded favourably, while 33 per cent answered favourably when asked if they were excited about the changes and 32 per cent agreed there were proper staffing levels to get work done.

Another portion of the survey revealed employees believe communication and pay need to be improved.

Since taking office in 2016, Premier Brian Pallister’s government has closed three emergency rooms and shifted some staff and services to different hospitals. It said the goal is to consolidate thinly spread resources to cut down wait times.