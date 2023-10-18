Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg High School Football League's final week of regular season kicks off

    The final week the Winnipeg High School Football League's regular season kicked off with some junior varsity action.

    On the JV12 side, the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes were shut out by the Dakota Lancers 44 to 0. The Oak Park Raiders took on the St. Paul's Crusaders, ending the game 21 to 7.

    For the JV9 teams, it was a close game between the Steinbach Sabres and the Grant Park Pirates, but the Sabres were able to win it 43 to 41.

    Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans had a slightly easier time with their victory over Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings, which ended 35 to 10.

    The Winnipeg High School Football League playoffs begin next week, with the JV semifinals beginning on Oct. 25. 

