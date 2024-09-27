WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg high school football sees several shut outs in Thursday night action

    Winnipeg high school football action on Sept. 26, 2024.
    Winnipeg high school football saw a number of shutouts on the field on Thursday night.

    John Taylor Collegiate’s Triple A team won 40 to 21 against Dryden High School.

    Churchill High School shut out Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute 38 to 0.

    Both Portage Collegiate Institute and Tec-Voc High School also won their matches.

    There was also some strong action in Quadruple A.

    Oak Park High School, Grant Park High School and Dakota Collegiate all shut out their opponents.

    Meanwhile, Kelvin High School beat Murdoch McKay Collegiate 34 to 6.

