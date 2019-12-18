WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police will share details of a homicide investigation related to the death of a man who was pulled from a burning home on Halloween night.

The homicide investigation is the 42nd in Winnipeg this year, meaning the city has now broken the previous record for most homicides in a year set in 2011.

Police will share information about their investigation at a news conference at 11 a.m. CTV News will live-stream the press conference on this website.

Previously, police said the man was pulled from the fire in the 500 block of Pritchard Avenue on Oct. 31 and taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died in hospital.

Residents were asked to share surveillance with police to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.