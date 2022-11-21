Winnipeg home care clients may experience delays amid software issue: WRHA

Some community home care clients may experience delays due to a software issue that is impacting the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s (WRHA) scheduling system.

In a media advisory released on Monday, the WRHA said technical support teams are working to fix the issue and it expects the system to be fully restored by this afternoon.

Clients who have not received their scheduled home care visit on Monday should implement any backup care plans they have in place.

Those experiencing any urgent issues that require immediate attention should call their community health office. Those with non-urgent issues are asked to wait until Tuesday to call.

For urgent home care issues that take place after 4:30 p.m., clients can call the after-hour service line at 204-788-8331.