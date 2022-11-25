Winnipeg homicide suspects arrested in Edmonton
Winnipeg police say two people wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Winnipeg man last month were arrested in Alberta.
William Markowski, 47, was found injured on Oct. 31 following a shooting in the 100 block of Johnson Avenue West . He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators identified two suspects, both from Winnipeg, who they allege fled to Edmonton. Winnipeg police requested help from the Edmonton Police Service, who arrested the pair on warrants.
Toni Emma Ruddell, 23, and Christian Flett, 28, were both charged with second-degree murder and were returned to Winnipeg Thursday. The charges against them have not been proven in court and they remain in custody.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic Friday after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing.
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Regina
Saskatchewan government deciding what to do with new revenue from carbon pricing
Saskatchewan is to soon gain control of the carbon pricing charge that shows up on residents' power bills.
Industrial Drive intersection closed after serious single vehicle collision north of Regina: RCMP
The Industrial Drive intersection at Highway 6 north of Regina was closed Friday morning due to a serious single motor vehicle collision, RCMP said in a news release.
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
Saskatoon
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Northern Ontario
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Bracebridge OPP officer faces assault charges after man is seriously injured
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing a pair of assault charges, the province's police watchdog said Thursday, following the arrest of a man who was allegedly left with serious injuries.
Edmonton
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The big cooldown begins this weekend
After the warmest day of the week, we have our coolest morning in Edmonton since Sunday.
Toronto
BREAKING | Good Samaritan critically injured after trying to help pedestrian killed in Brampton crash
One female pedestrian is dead and a Good Samaritan who tried to help her is in critical condition following a collision in Brampton Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Calgary
Airport Trail crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition
The intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail was closed to traffic Friday morning following a crash that sent both drivers to hospital.
Southern Alberta man accused of breaking into rural properties, selling stolen goods online
Three Hills RCMP have arrested a man they call 'a prolific property crime offender' following an investigation into stolen vehicles and goods being sold online.
Montreal
Gold, cash, drugs seized in police raids dismantling alleged Montreal fraud ring
Montreal police (SPVM) officers working out of the organized crime division announced Friday that they arrested 10 people (with 18 warrants pending), seized gold, drugs, cash, and other items, and dismantled a fraud network worth over $31 million.
Flu shot now free for Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision restricting random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
Ottawa
Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's English public schools this fall
A motion to make masks mandatory in all English public elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa this fall failed in a tie vote by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
Atlantic
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The host provinces for the upcoming world junior hockey championship are requiring Hockey Canada to sign an anti-harassment policy and to ensure it oversees training to prevent sexual assault and harassment.
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia won't use revenues from fuel tax to buffer effects of carbon pricing
Nova Scotia won't be using revenue from its fuel tax to help offset the effects of carbon pricing imposed by the federal government, the province's finance minister said Thursday.
Kitchener
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic Friday after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing.
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
Kitchener stabbing leads to one man in hospital and another facing charges
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a stabbing in Kitchener Thursday.
Vancouver
'Significant piles of cash' found on Kelowna sidewalk, RCMP seek rightful owner
A couple in Kelowna found "a significant amount of money" on a city sidewalk last month and Mounties are now trying to reunite the cash with its rightful owner.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
Vancouver Island
IIO clears officers of wrongdoing in death of Saanich man who accidentally shot himself with crossbow
B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds to believe any officers committed an offence when a Saanich man died from a self-inflicted crossbow wound in his home in February.
-
NEW | Record-setting salmon run in Shawnigan Creek will benefit entire region
Shawnigan Creek in Mill Bay, B.C., is a coho salmon success story. This year's coho run is setting a record for the Vancouver Island waterway. "We moved about 4,400 fish in about five days," said Lloyd Gibson, a volunteer with the Mill Bay and District Conservation Society.
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.