Winnipeg homicide suspects arrested in Edmonton

Winnipeg police say two people wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Winnipeg man last month were arrested in Alberta.

William Markowski, 47, was found injured on Oct. 31 following a shooting in the 100 block of Johnson Avenue West . He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators identified two suspects, both from Winnipeg, who they allege fled to Edmonton. Winnipeg police requested help from the Edmonton Police Service, who arrested the pair on warrants.

Toni Emma Ruddell, 23, and Christian Flett, 28, were both charged with second-degree murder and were returned to Winnipeg Thursday. The charges against them have not been proven in court and they remain in custody.