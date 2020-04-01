WINNIPEG -- A healthcare worker in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19, the province has confirmed.

In an emailed statement sent Wednesday morning, a Shared Health spokesperson confirmed a staff member at St. Boniface Hospital has tested positive for the virus.

According to the spokesperson, the staff member works in the hospital’s echocardiography department.

“All staff members in the department – 13 individuals in total – were immediately notified and sent home to self-isolate while contact tracing was completed,” the spokesperson said. “Any staff determined to have had close contact with the individual while they were symptomatic have been directed to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure.”

Shared Health said no patients have been identified as close contacts, and the entire department has been thoroughly cleaned. Public health, occupational health and infection prevention and control continue to investigate.

“This news is upsetting to all of us,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the affected staff member, as well as all of their colleagues at the site.”

Shared Health added arrangements have been made to bring staff in from other locations to help ensure service continuity in the department.

They added all elective echocardiographies were suspended last week due to COVID-19, noting only urgent and emergent procedures are being performed at this time.

On Tuesday, the province confirmed a worker at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked in the health centre’s emergency department and medicine ward from March 19 to March 23, according to the province.

The Manitoba Nurses Union also said Tuesday an ER nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the province has reported 103 cases of COVID-19, both confirmed and probable positive.

An update on case numbers will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the announcement.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.