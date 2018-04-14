

CTV Winnipeg





Athletes from across Canada have traveled to Winnipeg to compete in the Dodgeball Canada 2018 National Dodgeball Tryout & Tournament.

The three day tournament hosts 280 athletes. It includes a two day round robin and one day of playoffs. The event also doubles as a tryout for Team Canada, who will compete in the World Dodgeball Champions late this year.

Winnipeg placed a bid to hold the event last year.

The tournament is being held at the University of Winnipeg Duckworth Centre Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 15.

There are five teams from Manitoba competing in the event.