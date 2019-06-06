

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service found the Four Points Sheraton Hotel filled with smoke Monday morning, which the city says was caused by a burnt generator belt.

Around 5:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the hotel on Wellington Avenue, where they found smoke in the lobby and on several floors.

According to a City of Winnipeg news release, most guests left the hotel on their own, while the rest were told through the public address system.

An investigation has determined that a power outage earlier in the morning prompted the generator to turn on, which caused the burnt belt. The city notes because of the power outage, the air exchange system wasn’t active.

Guests on several floors can’t go back inside until the electrical system is restored, which Manitoba Hydro is working on.

Fire crews helped those with mobility issues to leave the hotel, and also got out the luggage and belongings of guests who had flights to catch.

No one was hurt.