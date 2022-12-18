Winnipeg hotel fire leaves woman in critical condition; police investigating

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition early on Sunday morning due to a fire at a Winnipeg hotel

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a hotel in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, they attacked the fire from inside the building. Firefighters had the fire under control just after 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene and took one woman to hospital in critical condition. According to the Winnipeg Police Service, she has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477. There are no damage estimates available at this time.