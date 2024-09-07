Winnipeg house demolished after second fire in one week

A vacant two-storey house in the 400 block of Winnipeg’s Langside Street was demolished Saturday after two fires ravaged the building in one week.

According to a news release, the latest blaze broke out around 6 a.m. on Sept. 7. Crews were responding to a garbage bin fire in the same block when they noticed smoke coming from the vacant structure.

As more firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and flames erupting from the property. Since it wasn’t safe for crews to enter, they launched a defensive attack using hand lines and an aerial ladder truck.

The fire was declared under control around 7:45 a.m. No one was injured.

The building was previously hit by a fire on Aug. 31, and sustained significant structural damage. As a result, the city ordered an emergency demolition to take the house down.

The blaze is under investigation.

Crews tackle three additional fires Friday and Saturday

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were busy battling three additional fires between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Around 10:34 p.m. Friday, an outdoor fire broke out in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at a three-storey commercial and residential mixed-use building.

Firefighters fought the flames using handlines to apply water. It was declared under control at 11:12 p.m.

Several people were evacuated with help from first responders. No one was injured.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a monitored fire alarm at a two-storey commercial building in the first 100 block of Archibald Street.

Firefighters found light smoke coming from the building and declared the fire under control shortly after 6 a.m. They also worked to ventilate the smoke from inside the structure.

No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Hours later, around 10:38 a.m., WFPS was called to the 200 block of Scotia Street for reports of a fire at a single-family bungalow.

Crews found smoke coming from the home and launched an interior attack. The blaze was declared under control within 15 minutes.

Residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental – caused by an “electrical malfunction.”

The earlier fires are being investigated.