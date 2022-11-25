Winnipeg house destroyed in Thursday evening fire

A house in Winnipeg’s Crescent Park area was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a two-storey house in the 900 block of Crescent Drive at about 6:40 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. At first, firefighters attacked the flames from inside the home, but as conditions worsened, they switched to an exterior attack.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to extinguish the fire and ensure it wouldn’t reignite. The fire was under control by 8:25 p.m., but crews remained on scene into the night.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, and no one was physically hurt.

The fire closed down two northbound lanes on Pembina Highway near Crescent Drive. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city to find out if these roads have reopened.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and the house is expected to be a total loss.