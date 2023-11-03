WINNIPEG
    • Winnipeg Humane Society offering adoption discounts to help dogs find forever homes

    The Winnipeg Humane Scociety (WHS) is currently overcapacity for dogs, and looking for people to come and adopt some new furry friends.

    "We need all kinds of adopters," said Daphne Hee, WHS manager of adoptions, "(Either) first time, looking for puppies, or experienced adopters who are interested in helping some of the behaviourally challenging dogs we have here available."

    Hee says the WHS currently has 30 dogs in care, but only enough rooms for 21. She said nearly half of the dogs available are having behaviour problems.

    "That means when they get adopted, adopters will need to invest a little bit more time and patience to work with them to manage their behaviour," said Hee. "So we're looking for people who are willing to try and give these dogs a chance."

    The WHS is offering reduced adoption fees in an attempt to get the dogs re-homed as quickly as possible. The organization is also offering to help owners train the dogs.

    "We offer a kind of behaviour boot camp package that is close to $500 worth or more that includes two in-home visits for private consultation and training, three behavior classes, and also ongoing behaviour support from the humane society," Hee said. "So all we're trying to do is really hope people can open their heart, open their home, and give these dogs a chance."

    Anyone interested in adopting the dogs can visit the WHS website, call (204)-982-2021, or simply stop by the WHS building at 45 Hurst Way.

