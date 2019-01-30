

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Humane Society supports a proposal to ban cat declawing in Manitoba.

The Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association council is putting forward a proposal to amend its current bylaw to restrict declawing from being performed by veterinarians in the province.

“Declawing a cat is a cruel practice and a declawed cat will experience pain and suffering for the rest of its life,” said Javier Schwersensky, CEO of the WHS, in a news release.

“Irrespective of the declawing method, being it surgical or laser beam, the procedure is akin to cutting off each of our fingers at the last knuckle. The WHS applauds the progressive actions of the MVMA to try to put a stop to this abhorrent practice and we strongly support Manitoba’s move in this direction. There is no good reason to allow declawing of cats in Canada.”

The WHS said the practice of declawing has been documented to leave cats in both acute and chronic pain, which can result in an increase in behaviours like inappropriate elimination, excessive vocalization, and increased aggression.

It said declawing is an invasive surgical procedure that removes the claw on either both front feet or all four on a cat, and should not be done for non-medical reasons.

The WHS said it’s putting out a call to action for the general public to ask their veterinarians to vote in favour of banning declawing.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association also opposes declawing, and said there are alternatives to the procedure, including: behaviour training, artificial nail covers, feline pheromone sprays, environmental enrichment, and re-homing if necessary.

Declawing is currently banned in Nova Scotia, P.E.I, New Brunswick, and British Columbia.

Licensed veterinarians in Manitoba will vote on whether to ban the procedure in early 2019.