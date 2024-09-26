Winnipeg Humane Society to offer free rabies, parvo vaccines this weekend

A free clinic will allow pet owners to get essential vaccines for their dogs and cats this weekend.

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), along with Manitoba's Chief Veterinary Office, Veterinarians Without Borders and Feed the Furbabies Canada, are holding a free clinic Saturday to vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies, distemper and parvo.

The clinic falls on World Rabies Day, and the goal is to reduce barriers to vaccinations that pet owners might need.

"By offering a clinic in the heart of the community, we can increase access to these simple, yet effective vaccines, which not only benefit the health and well-being of the animals but their caretakers as well,” said Veronica Dueck with the WHS in a statement.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at WestEnd Commons (641 St. Matthews Ave.), and no appointments are needed. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In addition to the vaccines, the WHS will also be providing basic physical exams and flea/ear mite treatment for cats.