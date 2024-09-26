Winnipeg Humane Society to offer free rabies, parvo vaccines this weekend
A free clinic will allow pet owners to get essential vaccines for their dogs and cats this weekend.
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), along with Manitoba's Chief Veterinary Office, Veterinarians Without Borders and Feed the Furbabies Canada, are holding a free clinic Saturday to vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies, distemper and parvo.
The clinic falls on World Rabies Day, and the goal is to reduce barriers to vaccinations that pet owners might need.
"By offering a clinic in the heart of the community, we can increase access to these simple, yet effective vaccines, which not only benefit the health and well-being of the animals but their caretakers as well,” said Veronica Dueck with the WHS in a statement.
The clinic runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at WestEnd Commons (641 St. Matthews Ave.), and no appointments are needed. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In addition to the vaccines, the WHS will also be providing basic physical exams and flea/ear mite treatment for cats.
MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
'Unstable crane' stops traffic, closes Vancouver SkyTrain station
Vancouver police have blocked traffic and the SkyTrain's Millennium Line has suspended service to VCC-Clark Station due to an 'unstable crane' in the area.
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast
Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism
An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.
Risk of eye infections prompts recall of eye drops in Canada
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
