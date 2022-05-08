Winnipeg ICE cruise to 7-0 victory; lead series against Moose Jaw

The Winnipeg ICE defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of their WHL Eastern Conference Semi Final.

Jack Finley, Connor McClennon, Mathew Savoie, Mikey Milne, Zach Benson and Chase Wheatcroft all found the back of the net during Saturday’s game at Winnipeg’s Wayne Fleming Arena.

The ICE’s victory comes on the heels of the team’s 6-1 win against Moose Jaw on Friday.

The ICE lead the series 2-0.

Game 3 is set to take place in Moose Jaw on Tuesday at 8 p.m.