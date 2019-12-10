WINNIPEG -- The Children’s Hospital got a special visit from Winnipeg’s newest hockey team today.

The Winnipeg Ice held a teddy bear toss during their game this past Saturday. Today players were on hand to deliver the stuffed animals to patients inside the Children’s Hospital.

“It’s an awesome part of the game. We don’t only play hockey, we’re here to give back to the community, to the children. I think they’re going to be very happy today," said Winnipeg Ice Assistant Captain, Jakin Smallwood.

The Winnipeg Ice donated close to 1,200 teddy bears.