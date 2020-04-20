WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg ICE has created a new campaign to help support local COVID-19 relief organizations.

The team announced the creation of the 'More Than a Ticket' campaign which will see the team donate 15 per cent of all season ticket purchases for the 2020-2021 season.

The tickets must be purchased between April 20 and June 1, 2020, for the team to donate.

The ICE will also match every season ticket purchased and will donate the money to health care heroes, COVID-19 relief organization employees and deserving youth in the community.

“This is an opportunity for the hockey community to come together, enjoy very affordable family entertainment and give back," said Matt Cockell, who is the president and general manager of the team.

Cockell also added that there will be reduced ticket prices in place until June 1.

An adult full season pass costs $499 plus taxes and fees and U12 kid's pass can be added on for $99. Youth/Student passes are $275 for the season, with a valid student ID.

For more information on tickets, fans can visit the teams website.

The Western Hockey League cancelled its regular season and playoffs due to the pandemic. The ICE finished the regular season with a 38-24-1-0 record, enough for ninth place in the league.