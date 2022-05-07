Winnipeg ICE glide to 6-1 victory to open WHL Eastern Conference Semi Final

The Winnipeg ICE scored a 6-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors to open their WHL Eastern Conference Semi Final on Friday.

The ICE had a 2-0 lead after the game’s first period, and a 5-0 lead 40 minutes in.

Connor McClennon, Jack Finley, Jakin Smallwood, Matthew Savoie, Owen Pederson and Mikey Milne filled the scoresheet, while Daniel Hauser made 18 of 19 saves.

Moose Jaw’s Brayden Yager scored the team’s lone goal with just over two minutes left in the third period.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Fleming Arena.

The ICE lead 1-0 in the best of seven series.