WINNIPEG -- A handful of Manitobans were selected in the NHL entry draft, including a Winnipegger selected in the first round.

The Minnesota Wild selected Carson Lambos from the Winnipeg Ice, choosing him 26th overall.

The two-way defenseman is expected to be fully healed from a medical procedure that limited him to two games with the Winnipeg Ice this season.

The 18-year-old scored 11 points in 13 games while playing in Finland's junior league.

Lambos wasn't the only Manitoban picked in the draft.

Left-winger Conner Roulette was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, defenseman Cole Jordan was picked by the Calgary Flames, and centre Tyson Kozak by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Winnipeg Jets wrapped up their picks in the draft, selecting a total of four players including Chaz Lucius.

The Jets added the 18-year-old centre to their pool of prospects with the 18th overall pick.

This past season, Lucius scored 20 points in 13 games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program under-18 team.

The Minnesota-native is headed to the University of Minnesota for next season.

Lucius said he knows he'll be a good fit for the Jets.

"Obviously, they took me so I'm really fortunate and happy with that and I hope they are too," he said.

"I thought honestly from the first interview that I was going to be a perfect fit if I had the opportunity to go."

In the second round, the Jets drafted Russian forward Nikita Chibrikov at 50th overall. Defenseman Dimtry Kuzmin of Belarus was taken with the team's third round selection. They added another Russian forward, Dmitri Rashevsky in the fifth round.