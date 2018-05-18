Indigo has many books about dogs on the shelves. And this summer, they may have dogs in the aisles as well.

A sign posted on the front of the store invites pet owners to bring well-behaved, leashed dogs into the store, rather than leaving them in the car this summer.

"It would be nice to be able to come in and grab a book while I'm walking my dogs," said Indigo customer Nick Cobb. "That would actually be quite nice."

Indigo tells CTV News it wants to allow customers the same flexibility to bring their dogs into the store as it gives to service dog owners.

"As service dogs are entitled to accompany their owners, we cannot guarantee that our stores are free of dogs, and therefore we have chosen to make our stores welcoming for pet owners."

But service dog trainer George Leonard says he won't be going into the store with his service dog if family pets could be there.

"I have grave concerns," he said.

Leonard says many pet owners overestimate the control they have over their dogs. He worries that could lead to disaster in an enclosed space such as a book store.

"I could just come around the corner pop out, and your dog gets surprised and reacts full vocalization, maybe even confrontational," said Leonard. "You don't have a handle on your leash, boom! Your dog’s on my dog."

Pet supply store ‘It's raining cats and dogs’ encourages people to bring their pets in the store.

Manager Troy Harrison wonders how that policy would work in a book store.

"I don't know how well that would go for a group of people who don't like animals," said Harrison. "It's a book store."

Nick Cobb believes it's a good idea that can work.

"I'm sure they wouldn't have tens of dogs inside the store at the same time. One or two dogs at once? It's a big store, I’m sure it will be fine."

Indigo says its customer experience is of the utmost importance and customers are encouraged to alert a staff member if a dog is not leashed, or having behavioral issues.

It isn't the only pet friendly book store in the city. McNally Robinson says that while it doesn't have an official policy, it wouldn't turn away a pet owner with a well behaved dog on a leash.