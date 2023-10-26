Winnipeg is the only Canadian stop on Chris Stapleton’s new tour

One of country music’s most popular singers is bringing his tour north of the border to Winnipeg for one date next year.

Chris Stapleton announced Thursday that his “All American Road Show” tour will make a stop at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on April 3, 2024.

Out of the dates announced, Winnipeg is the only Canadian stop on the tour. He will be joined by The War and Treaty and Allen Stone.

Stapleton has been one of the most popular names in country music since he released his debut solo album “Traveller” in 2015. He has won eight Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

His newest album, “Higher,” will be released on Nov. 10.

Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president of venues and entertainment with True North Sports and Entertainment, says the concert currently being the only Canadian date could lead to people from outside of Manitoba travelling to the city to experience it.

“These events do become real gathering events,” he said. “That may seem like an obvious statement, but more and more as you can transfer tickets, and you can buy tickets in other markets more fluidly than you used to be able to do even five years ago.”

“These things become destination events. So it becomes incredibly important to our downtown, to our businesses, for sure. Hotels get full, restaurants get full as people come in from other places, stay at friends and Airbnbs get activated. So these things have a tremendous ripple effect, more than they used to.”

Tickets for the Winnipeg concert go on sale on Nov. 3 through Ticketmaster.