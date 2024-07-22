Winnipeg Jet, Amazing Race winner teaming up for Ride for Parkinson's

A Winnipeg Jets star player and winning Amazing Race Canada contestant are teaming up to empower those living with Parkinson’s.

NHLer Kyle Connor and founder of U-Turn Parkinson’s Tim Hague have come together for the first annual Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s.

The event involves four fundraising rides including:

- A 600-kilometre ride from Russel to Falcon Lake from July 27 to 31;

- An 80-kilometre ride from Brandon to Carberry on July 28;

- A fun ride at Assiniboine Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 30; and

- A 135-kilometre ride from Winnipeg to Falcon Lake on July 31.

“We had the idea of doing a bike ride this year,” Hague said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

“True North, once again, and Kyle came on board to sponsor it and they’ve been 100 per cent behind this ride.”

Hague said the goal is to raise $100,000. The money will go towards U-Turn Parkinson’s accessible exercise classes, therapeutic services, recreation programs and community support groups.

“We need exercise. That’s the number one thing we need beyond our medication,” Hague said.

“Once we’re diagnosed, we need exercise and research has proven this.”

Hague explained that each case of Parkinson’s is vastly different, making it a difficult disease to treat. However, he said, raising funds and awareness can be a major help to Parkinson’s healthcare.

“[Parkinson’s] makes you old before your time,” he said.

“It can drastically affect your speech, your walking…it can affect your breathing ultimately. It messes with your head, your cognition. Those types of things. It can cause bowel problems, bladder problems. It’s a diverse disease.”

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.