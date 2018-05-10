The Winnipeg Jets playoff run continues following a 5-1 win in game 7 over the Nashville Predators.

The Jets won 3 of 4 games at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in a second round series which featured the top two teams in the league.

No team won two games in a row in the series. The back and forth continued right up until the final buzzer.

“I think right now we’re just thrilled to move on,” said Jets captain Blake Wheeler. “We’re pretty pleased to knock off a team like Nashville.”

“That was every bit the series we expected it to be. It’s too bad one of us had to be knocked out here.”

Tyler Myers opened the scoring for the Jets followed just over two minutes later by a Paul Stastny goal to make it 2-0.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne got the hook after that goal and was replaced by Juuse Saros.

P.K. Subban cut the deficit to one goal in the first period but the Predators offence was stymied by the Jets the rest of the way.

Mark Scheifele made it 3-1 in the second period.

In the third, Stastny, on the power play, scored his second goal of the game to give the Jets a 4-1 lead with 8 minutes left in the game.

Scheifele iced it with an empty netter.

The Jets will next face off against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in Winnipeg in a conference few expected to see.

“I think nights like tonight you try to just really soak it in and enjoy it and then wake up tomorrow and get ready for a big game on Saturday,” said Wheeler. “I think we’re just so happy to allow our fanbase to kind have a celebration. “

“I’m a sports fan, too. When my teams go on it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling.”