Winnipeg Jets bring back 'unforgettable' games for fans
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:28PM CST
FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The NHL is, indeed, back in "The 'Peg." And the Jets are better than ever this year in preparing to play Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at Nashville on Thursday night, May 10. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will be making some of the team's most 'unforgettable' games available to watch online.
The Jets announced on Tuesday, that starting April 14 fans can access seven iconic games online at either NHL Live in Canada or NHL.com for fans in the United States. Fans can set up free accounts to view the games.
Here is a list of the games that will be available to watch:
- Available on April 15 - Dale Hawerchuk inducted to the Jets Hall of Fame on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Available on April 17 - 2019 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic in Regina, Sask. from Oct. 26, 2019.
- Available on April 20 – The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 - Game 5 from April 20, 2018.
- Available on April 23 - Teemu Selanne returns to Winnipeg on Dec. 17, 2011
- Available on May 1 - 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 - Game 3 from May 1, 2018.
- Available on May 6 - Patrik Laine vs Auston Matthews #1 on Oct. 19, 2016.
- Available on May 10 - 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 - Game 7 on May 10, 2018.