Winnipeg Jets check out massive outdoor rink in city

A massive outdoor rink in Winnipeg’s Crescentwood neighbourhood had a visit from some special guests earlier in the week.

The Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey stopped by on Monday to check out the rink, which is located across four front yards on Harvard Avenue.

“As of late, we had a little treat and had a couple of NHLers out here. You might know them - Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele,” said Doug Hemmerling, the Zamboni master for the Harvard Gardens Rink.

“After seven years of putting this rink together, it was quite a treat.”

The visit came about because one of the families that operates the rink was at an event for previous season ticket holders. Hemmerling said his wife suggested to Jets chairman Mark Chipman to have some of the players come and visit the rink.

We love a good b̶a̶c̶k̶y̶a̶r̶d̶ front yard rink!



JMo and Scheif were out visiting fans yesterday, and stopped by to see the beautiful rink at Harvard Gardens! pic.twitter.com/lcZs1v5gL9 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 27, 2024

The team came through, with Scheifele and Morrissey taking the time to meet some big fans.

Morrissey said it was a nice opportunity to meet some of the community members.

“Obviously our job is to worry about wins and losses on the ice and that’s where our focus is, but at the same time it was just an opportunity to interact with some kids and families that love the Jets,” he said.

“It couldn’t be any more, in my view, Canadian in that an outdoor rink across [four] front yards with trees in the middle of the ice.”

Hemmerling said the visit was amazing, adding that he was impressed by how down-to-earth the players are.