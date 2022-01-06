Winnipeg Jets exploring alternate playing sites amid capacity limits in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets could be playing home games away from home in the near future depending on how the COVID situation unfolds in Manitoba.

Current public health orders in Manitoba limit capacity for indoor sporting events to 50 per cent or 250 people, whichever is lower. In December the Winnipeg Jets announced no fans would be allowed at games until Jan. 11.

The Jets sent out a survey to season ticket holders Thursday asking how fans would feel if home games were played in another jurisdiction that didn't have restrictions on fan attendance, if restrictions remained in place in Manitoba.

A spokesperson for True North Sports and Entertainment confirmed that the team is, "exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and are consulting with a number of stakeholders."

The next two home games for the Jets against the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild have been postponed, but no makeup dates have been scheduled by the NHL yet.