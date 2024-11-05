Winnipeg Jets get first look at Utah as they try to extend winning streak

For the first time this season, the Winnipeg Jets get a chance to look at the newly formed Utah Hockey Club.

While the name and location of the team are new, the majority of the players are not as they came over from the now defunct Arizona Coyotes.

They still sit in the Central Division, and the Jets are well versed in the kind of hockey they play.

"They've got a lot of young talent, like you said. A lot of guys that can make a lot of plays. So you got to be careful with that, stick to our game, play a solid defensive game, and get our offence from there, because there's a lot of offensive weapons on the other side," said Jets forward Cole Perfetti.

Utah has struggled as of late, losing five of their last six games. But that doesn't mean Winnipeg has any plans to take them lightly.

"Looking at their stats and analytics, the defensive part of their game is real good. It's been a lot better, and it's an area that they don't give you a whole lot, so you have to work for it," said head coach Scott Arniel. "It's going to mean that we have to work to get our space and get inside ice. It's not going to be easy once we get in there."

Since dropping their first game of the season last week to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Jets have rattled off three straight wins, outscoring their opponents 19 to eight in the process.

They also lead the league in goal differential at plus-26—10 better than the next closest team.

Forward Kyle Connor said the focus is on turning defence into offence.

"It didn't happen overnight. It's something that we worked on for years now. And, you know, you can tell this core that's been together, every single year we meet with management, we meet with each other, it's 'How can we get better?' That's been the main focus. We need to get better as a group, improve. It's in this group. We know we have a championship team in this group," said Connor.

Part of the offensive success has been seen on the power play. Both units have been finding the net as the team has tallied 15 goals total with the extra skater – leading the league with a 44.1 per cent conversion rate.

Perfetti is tied for the team-lead with five points on the power play this season.

"We're both finding success, and if one unit isn't scoring, the other unit is. I think we've seen that in multiple games where, if our unit doesn't score, the first unit will come out and get a big one for us and vice versa," said Perfetti.

Arniel said the two units have varying styles when out on the ice, which leaves penalty killers guessing what will happen.

"It gives us a different sort of two-edged sword," said Arniel. "I like the fact though, that whoever starts a power play, if they haven't got their work done in a minute, they do come off, which is great, and it gives that second unit a chance to get out there."

The Jets will look to make it four straight wins Tuesday. Puck drop from Canada Life Centre is at 7 p.m.