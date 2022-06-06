Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng Trophy

For the first time ever, a Winnipeg Jet has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

The NHL, along with the Jets, announced Monday evening that Kyle Connor is the winner of the trophy this year.

The award is given to the player who is believed to present the best sportsmanship, combined with a high standard of playing.

For the 2021-22 season, Connor tallied 47 goals and 93 points and only received four penalties in 79 games played.

Connor received 122 first-place votes for the award and beat out Jaccob Slavin with the Carolina Hurricanes and Jared Spurgeon with the Minnesota Wild.