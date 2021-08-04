WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will have the services of defenceman Logan Stanley for two more seasons.

The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to a two-year contract with the 23-year-old with a salary of $900,000 a season.

Stanley made his NHL debut with the Jets during the 2020-21 season, in which he played 37 games tallying four points.

The Waterloo, Ont. product also notched another three points in eight playoff games with Winnipeg.

Stanley spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League; three with the Windsor Spitfires and one with the Kitchener Rangers. His last season with the Rangers was his most successful as he recorded 15 goals and 42 points with the team during the 2017-18 season.

After his junior career, Stanley played two seasons with the Jets' farm team, the Manitoba Moose. He played 117 games with the Moose, recording 32 points.

Winnipeg took the six-foot-seven defenceman in the first round (18th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.