

Jason Gaidola, CTV News





The Winnipeg Jets left Pittsburgh Friday night with two losses – a 4-0 defeat to the Penguins and Nikolaj Ehlers.

The top left winger exited the ice after colliding shoulder to shoulder with Penguins Captain, Sidney Crosby early in the first period. Head Coach, Paul Maurice says Ehlers is out with an upper-body injury until “early-to-mid February”.

“Everybody is going through it.” Maurice said.

“We may look a little different because of it, but it doesn’t change what you like to think you're capable of doing.”

Ehlers’ injury was just one of many unfortunate events during the game. The Jets suffered two first period goals; one that resulted in a deflection and the other -- a puck bouncing off the Penguins forward, Matt Cullen.

The hardship did not stop there.

Controversy ensued in the second period after Connor Hellebuyck made what appeared to be a glove save on Penguins forward, Dominik Simon off an odd-man rush. Officials reviewed the goal from multiple angles and declared it a goal.

Pittsburgh followed with an empty net goal in the third capping the 4-0 win. Maurice said recently his team lacks speed.

"We didn’t really have it for two periods in Edmonton. I believe we had for the most part in Calgary but we didn’t finish.” Maurice said.

“We were a little slower last night (versus Pittsburgh) and against Minnesota. We're struggling to find it."

Maurice says promotions are coming for Sunday afternoon’s game versus the Dallas Stars. Kyle Connor will join Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler on the top line. Jack Roslovic will play right wing with Bryan Little and Patrik Laine.