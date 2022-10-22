Winnipeg Jets lose to Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1

WINNIPEG - John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews contributed three assists to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

David Kampf and Michael Bunting also had goals for the Leafs, who were kicking off a five-game NHL road trip.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto (4-2-0), giving him victories in all four starts he's made this season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (2-3-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 15,325 fans at Canada Life Centre, many clad in Leafs jerseys.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

New Jets head coach Rick Bowness recorded a loss in his season debut behind the bench. He missed the team's first four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

