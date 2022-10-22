Winnipeg Jets lose to Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1

Winnipeg Jets lose to Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 (Source: The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets lose to Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 (Source: The Canadian Press)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island