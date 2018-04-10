The Jets will host games one and two of their opening round series with the Minnesota Wild Wednesday and Friday at Bell MTS Place, and the games will be marked with a free downtown Whiteout Street Party. That will mean road closures and some changes to bus service and Handi-Transit.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Tammy Skrabek said additional officers and resources will be deployed before and after games to help manage the crowds.

“The goal of the Winnipeg Police Service is to ensure a safe environment for everyone looking to enjoy the celebrations,” said Const. Skrabek. “Winnipeg fans have always been great hockey fans, they certainly deserve an opportunity to celebrate and we’re not, by any means, going to take that away from them.”

“We really hope that we can just let them enjoy the games and that people don’t get too out of hand. If they do, our crowd management, we have our tactical support team – all of those units will be on standby in the event we do need them.”

Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president, Venues & Entertainment with True North Sports + Entertainment said it’s difficult to know how many people will attend the street party.

“We’re looking into the crystal ball,” said Donnelly. “I’d like to see five to 10 thousand people over the course of this game and Friday, but we’ll see what happens. The weather’s a big factor in it.”

Police aren’t sure how many people to expect.

“We’re hoping that Wednesday we have a decent turnout of people, of course, naturally on Friday we would expect to see a somewhat larger crowd,” said Const. Skrabek. “We’re hoping for a large crowd, we’re hoping for a lot of fun and we’re hoping everybody stays safe.”

“We have all kinds of people working behind-the-scenes that have looked at scenarios, different playoffs, different cities… kind of looking at what they’ve done to control that. We know from Winnipeg, when the Jets came back we had a huge celebration, we kind of know what to expect. I think for the most part our Winnipeg fans are super respectful.”

Donald Street to close at noon Wednesday, some bus stops to be temporarily relocated

Police are reminding people if they plan to leave the downtown area on a game day, they should plan accordingly because of the road closure.

The city said motorists should expect delays.

Southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday and will be reopened at 1 a.m. on Thursday to accommodate set up and tear down for the whiteout party.

The Donald Street entrance to the Millennium Library Parkade will not be accessible because of the road closure. Motorists will have to use the Smith Street entrance.

Winnipeg Transit buses will be re-routed off Graham Avenue, from Carlton Street to Smith Street, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to make way for an expected increase in foot traffic.

Bus stops along Graham Avenue eastbound between Hargrave Street and Smith Street will be temporarily relocated to northbound Smith Street at Graham Avenue, while bus stops along westbound Graham Avenue between Smith Street and Edmonton Street will be moved to St. Mary Avenue at Hargrave Street and to Edmonton Street at Graham Avenue.

The city said the HandI-Transit loading zone on southbound Donald Street at Graham Avenue will be moved to eastbound Portage Avenue next to the Radisson Hotel.

'We’re hoping for a fun, festive atmosphere': True North Sports and Entertainment

The street party will get underway at 4:30 p.m.

True North said fans can expect a lively atmosphere and a place for people to watch the games.

“There’ll be two large screens,” said Donnelly. “We’re asking people to bring their own lawn chair. It is free admission. We are expecting fans of all ages to come and we encourage that, but dress for the weather.”

“There’ll be lots for people to eat, see and do when they get here.”

Const. Skrabek said unless you’re in a designated licensed area, open liquor is prohibited on city streets.

Police said the cost of the additional officers and resources is unclear at this point.

Jets fan Phil Carver said he plans to take in the street party if the Jets make round two.

“I came down here now because I wanted to see what the preparations are for it and if the weather improves I will,” said Carver. “Unfortunately, partway through the first round I’m leaving the country but I’ll be back in time if they make it to the second round and by the second round hopefully things are getting warmer and, yeah, we’ll be down here.”