Winnipeg Jets postpone news conference on Cheveldayoff decision

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets announced that the news conference planned for Monday regarding the NHL’s decision to not discipline general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is temporarily delayed.

Chairman Mark Chipman and Cheveldayoff were set to attend the news conference. However, the Jets released a statement saying Chipman is experiencing a severe case of vertigo and undergoing medical care.

The news conference will be rescheduled to the earliest possible time, which has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. More details to come.