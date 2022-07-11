Winnipeg Jets qualify eight players

The Winnipeg Jets have made qualifying offers to eight players ahead of the free agent market opening up on Wednesday.

On the forward list, the Jets qualified Mason Appleton, Pierre-Luc Dubois, David Gustafsson, Jansen Harkins, Jeff Malott and Kristian Vesalainen.

On defence, the Jets qualified Johnathan Kovacevic and Leon Gawanke.

Two players were not tendered offers, defenceman Markus Phillips and forward Evgeny Svechnikov.

Phillips and Svechnikov will now become free agents.

The free agent market opens up on July 13.