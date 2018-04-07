

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets are responding to the news of a deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan with messages of sadness and support.

“When I saw that come up on my phone I mean I just felt sick. You think for all those players and their families … it’s just horrible,” said Josh Morrissey. “You think of all the times you spent on a bus not far from that area, it’s devastating.”

Several players and head coach Paul Maurice commented on the tragedy that killed 14 after the team’s morning skate Saturday.

"On behalf of Mark Chipman and David Thomson, and our entire Winnipeg Jets family, fans included, we would like to offer our deepest sympathies, condolences, and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos and their whole family," said Maurice.

"We're all thinking about you guys and praying for you guys," said Adam Lowry.

The crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus occurred on Highway 35 near Gronlid, more than 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, late Friday afternoon.

The bus was T-boned by a transport truck, according to the president of the Nipawin Hawks, which was scheduled to play the Broncos in Game 5 of a semi-final Friday night. There were 29 people, including the driver, on board the bus at the time of the collision, RCMP said in a release.

WINNIPEG JETS AND CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HONOUR BUS CRASH VICTIMS

The Jets are scheduled to face off with the Chicago Blawkhawks at 6 p.m. Saturday. The team released a statement that said both teams will honour the Humboldt Broncos at the game with a moment of silence prior to play.

Both the Jets and Blackhawks players will also wear the word "Broncos" on the back of their jerseys during the game.

All proceeds raised from the game’s 50/50 draw will be donated to the Humboldt Broncos. In Addition, the Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, and the NHL will each donate $25,000 to the total.