WINNIPEG -- For the first time in two seasons, the 2021-22 NHL season will be a full 82 games and now we know the breakdown of those games.

The NHL released its entire schedule on Thursday, which includes what the Winnipeg Jets season will look like.

The Jets will be starting this year on the road in Anaheim on Oct. 14, while their first home tilt will be on Oct. 21 against those same Anaheim Ducks.

The longest home stand will be in November from Nov. 2 to the 16, in which they will play seven games. The Jets will also have a long stretch of being away from the Canada Life Centre without a home game between Jan. 28 and Feb. 28. This is due to the Olympic Break between Feb. 2 and 22.

If fans want to watch the league's newest team, the Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg will face them for the first time on Dec. 9 in Seattle. They will visit Winnipeg twice on Jan. 8 and April 13.

Winnipeg has 26 games against the Central Division, 24 games against Pacific Division teams and will face each eastern team once.

The Jets preseason will start Sept. 26 against the Ottawa Senators.