

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets will open its next season with a four-game road trip before heading back to Winnipeg for the home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10.

On Tuesday the team released its full 82-game schedule for the upcoming hockey season, which begins with a game Oct. 3 in New York against the Rangers.

Also on the calendar for the Jets, the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Regina against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26, five at-home matchups against Canadian teams, and a busy February that will see the Jets play 15 games in 29 days.

The full schedule is online now.