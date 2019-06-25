Winnipeg Jets release schedule for 2019-20 season
In this file image, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Tyler Myers (57) celebrate at the end of the team's 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 5:05PM CST
The Winnipeg Jets will open its next season with a four-game road trip before heading back to Winnipeg for the home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10.
On Tuesday the team released its full 82-game schedule for the upcoming hockey season, which begins with a game Oct. 3 in New York against the Rangers.
Also on the calendar for the Jets, the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Regina against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26, five at-home matchups against Canadian teams, and a busy February that will see the Jets play 15 games in 29 days.
