WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets used the 18th overall pick to select forward Chaz Lucius in the NHL entry draft Friday.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound centre comes to Winnipeg from the U.S. National Team Development Program where he tallied 20 points (13 goals, 7 assists) in 13 games after recovering from a knee injury last season.

Lucius was the No. 12-ranked North American skater and is set to play at the University of Minnesota next fall.

The draft is being held virtually for the second year in a row, so Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff announced the selection via video from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg finished the regular season third in the North Division with a 30-23-3 record and swept the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. The Jets struggled in round two, however, and were ousted by the Montreal Canadiens in a four-game series.

The Jets will have three more picks to make (No. 50, 82, 146) when the draft resumes with the second round on Saturday.

Winnipeg took centre Cole Perfetti 10th overall in the 2020 draft.

The 19-year-old from Whitby, Ont., spent last season with the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, and registered 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 32 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.