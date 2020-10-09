WINNIPEG -- Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is sticking with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 27-year-old signed a new two-year, $2.5-million deal with the Jets Friday as the NHL's free agency period opened.

Beaulieu played 38 games for Winnipeg last season, putting up eight points (one goal, seven assists). He added an assist in four playoff appearances.

Originally from Strathroy, Ont., Beaulieu was drafted 17th overall by Montreal in the 2011 draft, and spent time with the Canadiens and Sabres before coming to the Jets in a trade with Buffalo in February 2019.

Earlier on Friday, the Jets announced they had reacquired centre Paul Statsny from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

Stastny registered 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 71 regular-season appearances for Vegas last season. He added three goals and six assists in 18 playoff games.

The 34-year-old native of Quebec City spent part of the 2017-18 season in Winnipeg, putting up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 games.

Originally drafted 44th overall by Colorado in 2005, Stastny also played eight seasons for the Avalanche and three for the St. Louis Blues.

Stastny is entering the final year of a three-year deal worth an average US$6.5 million per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.