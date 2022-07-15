Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to two-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$762,500.

Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

He had 10 points in 59 career games with Arizona after the Coyotes selected him in the third round (63th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft.

Capobianco also had 112 points (21 goals, 91 assists) in 155 games with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners. He was selected to the AHL all-star game in 2019 and 2020.

Capobianco, a native of Mississauga, Ont., helped Canada win bronze at the 2015 world men's under-18 hockey championship.

Earlier, the Jets announced the signing of forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, entry-level contract worth US$780,000.