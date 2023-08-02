Winnipeg Jets sign free agent forward Rasmus Kupari

Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) skates past Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) skates past Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island