The Winnipeg Jets have landed a new forward.

Logan Shaw has signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $675,000, according to a Winnipeg Jets press release.

Shaw, 26, has played seven games for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season and has two goals, three assists and six penalty minutes.

The Glace Bay, N.S. native turned pro in 2013 and has played for three NHL teams, including 72 games between Anaheim and Montreal last season.