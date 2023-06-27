Winnipeg Jets trade Dubois to Los Angeles Kings

Pierre-Luc Dubois’ time with the Winnipeg Jets is over.

The Jets announced Tuesday afternoon that they have traded Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, in exchange for Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The deal was done as a sign-and-trade with Dubois inking an eight-year contract extension worth $8.5 million a season before he was shipped off to L.A.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.